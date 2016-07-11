Taxonomía de la comunicación violenta y el discurso del odio en Internet

AKDENIZ, Y. (1997). «To link or not to link: Problems with World Wide Web links on the Internet». [artículo en línea]. International Review of Law, Computers & Technology. Vol. 11, n.º 2.

ALASTUEY DOBÓN, C. (2014). «La reforma de los delitos de provocación al odio y justificación del genocidio en el Proyecto de Ley de 2013: consideraciones críticas». La Ley. N.º 8245.

ALCÁCER GUIRAO, R. (2012). «Discurso del odio y discurso político: en defensa de la libertad de los intolerantes». Revista electrónica de ciencia penal y criminología. N.º 14.

ALCÁCER GUIRAO, R. (2013). «Libertad de expresión, negación del Holocausto y defensa de la democracia. Incongruencias valorativas en la jurisprudencia del TEDH». Revista Española de Derecho Constitucional. N.º 97.

ALONSO ÁLAMO, M. (2012). «Sentimientos y Derecho penal». Cuadernos de Política Criminal. N.º 106.

ALONSO RIMO, A. (2010). «Apología, enaltecimiento del terrorismo y principios penales». Revista de Derecho Penal y Criminología. N.º 4.

AN, J.; KWAK, H.; MEJOVA, Y. [et al.] (2016). «Are you Charlie or Ahmed? Cultural pluralism in Charlie Hebdo response en Twitter». International AAAI Conference on Web and Social Media (ICWSM).

AUSTIN, J. L. (1975). «How to do things with words». [artículo en línea]. Harvard University Press. Vol. 120.

AWAN, I. (2016). Islamophobia in Cyberspace: Hate Crimes Go Viral. London: Routledge.

BAKER, D. J. (2007). «The Moral Limits of Criminalizing Remote Harms Review». New Criminal Law Review: An International and Interdisciplinary Journal. Vol. 10, n.º 3.

BARNUM, D. G. (2006). «The Clear and Present Danger Test in Anglo-American and European Law». San Diego International Law Journal. Vol. 7.

BEN-DAVID, A.; FERNÁNDEZ, A. M. (2016). «Hate Speech and Covert Discrimination on Social Media: Monitoring the Facebook Pages of Extreme-Right Political Parties in Spain». International Journal of Communication. Vol. 10, n.º 27.

BLANQUART, G.; COOK, D. M. (2013). «Twitter influence and cumulative perceptions of extremist support: A case study of Geert Wilders». Edith Cowan University Research Online.

BOYD, D.; GOLDER, S.; LOTAN, G. (2010). «Tweet, tweet, retweet: Conversational Aspects of Retweeting on Twitter». [artículo en línea]. En: System Sciences (HICSS), 43rd Hawaii International Conference on IEEE.

BRUNS, A.; BURGESS, J. E. (2011). «The use of Twitter hashtags in the formation of ad hoc publics». En: Proceedings of the 6th European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR) General Conference 2011.

BURNAP, P.; WILLIAMS, M. L. (2015). «Cyber hate speech on twitter: An application of machine classification and statistical modeling for policy and decision making». [artículo en línea]. Policy & Internet. Vol. 7, n.º 2.

CALDEVILLA DOMÍNGUEZ, D. C. (2014). «Impacto de las TIC y el 2.0: consecuencias para el sector de la comunicación». Revista de Comunicación de la SEECI. Vol. 35.

CANO PAÑOS, M. A. (2008). «Internet y terrorismo islamista: aspectos criminológicos y legales». Eguzkilore. N.º 22.

CANO PAÑOS, M. A. (2015). «La reforma penal de los delitos de terrorismo en el año 2015: cinco cuestiones fundamentales». Revista General de Derecho Penal. N.º 23.

CASTELLS, M. l. (2009). Comunicación y Poder [trad. de María Hernández Díaz]. Madrid: Alianza Editorial.

CHAU, M.; XU, J. (2007). «Mining communities and their relationships in blogs: A study of online hate groups». [artículo en línea]. International Journal of Human-Computer Studies. Vol. 65, n.º 1.

CITRON, D. K.; NORTON, H. L. (2011). «Intermediaries and hate speech: Fostering digital citizenship for our information age». Boston University Law Review. Vol. 91.

COHEN-ALMAGOR, R. (2009). «Holocaust denial is a form of hate speech». Amsterdam Law Forum.

CORRAL, A.; FERNÁNDEZ, C. (2015). «Las agendas de lo araboislámico en Twitter y El País». En F. SABÉS TURMO y J. J. VERÓN LASSA. (coords). Innovación y cambio en la comunicación postindustrial. Zaragoza: Asociación de Periodistas de Aragón.

CUERDA ARNAU, M. L. (2001). «El denominado delito de apología del genocidio. Consideraciones constitucionales». En: G. QUINTERO OLIVARES y F. MORALES PRATS (Coords.). El Nuevo Derecho Penal Español. Estudios penales en memoria del Profesor José Manuel Valle Muñiz. Navarra: Aranzadi.

DEL ROSAL BLASCO, B. (1986). La provocación para cometer delito en el Derecho español: (exégesis del párrafo tercero del artículo 4 del Código penal). Instituto Universitario de Criminología.

DÍAZ LÓPEZ, J. A. D. (2013). El odio discriminatorio como agravante penal: Sentido y alcance del artículo 22.4 ª CP. Navarra: Cizur Menor.

DJURIC, N.; ZHOU, J.; MORRIS, R.; GRBOVIC, M.; RADOSAVLJEVIC, V.; BHAMIDIPATI, N. (2015). «Hate speech detection with comment embeddings». [artículo en línea]. Proceedings of the 24th International Conference on World Wide Web Companion.

EFRON, M. (2010). «Hashtag retrieval in a microblogging environment». [artículo en línea]. En: Proceedings of the 33rd international ACM SIGIR conference on Research and development in information retrieval. ACM.

FEINBERG, J. (1985). Offense to Others. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

FERNÁNDEZ-PLANELLS, A.; FEIXA PAMPOLS, C.; FIGUEROAS-MAZ, M. (2013). «15-M En España: diferencias y similitudes en las prácticas comunicativas con los movimientos previos». [artículo en línea]. Última Década. Vol. 21, n.º 39, págs. 115-138.

FUENTES OSORIO, J. L. (2003). La anticipación de la tutela penal y los actos preparatorios del delito. Jaén: Universidad de Jaén.

FUENTES OSORIO, J. L. (2006). «Formas de anticipación de la tutela penal». Revista electrónica de ciencia penal y criminología. N.º 8.

GIBLIETTO, F.; LEE, Y. (2015). «To Be or Not to Be Charlie: Twitter hashtags as a discourse and counter-discourse in the aftermath of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting in France». 4th Workshop on Making Sense of Microposts (# Microposts2014).

GÓMEZ MARTÍN, V. (2012). «Discurso del odio y principio del hecho». En: S. MIR PUIG, M. CORCOY BIDASOLO(dir.). Protección penal de la libertad de expresión e información. Valencia: Tirant lo Blanch.

GÓMEZ RIVERO, C. (1995). La inducción a cometer delito. Valencia:Tirant lo Blanch.

GUIMELLI, C.; MONACO, G. L.; DESCHAMPS, J. C. (2010). «The lawsuit against «Charlie Hebdo» and its effects on the social representations of the Muslim Community». Revue internationale de psychologie sociale. Vol. 23, n.º 4.

HARELL, A. (2010). «Political Tolerance, Racist Speech, and the Influence of Social Networks». [artículo en línea]. Social Science Quarterly. Vol. 91, n.º 3.

HEFENDEHL, R. (2001). «¿Debe ocuparse el Derecho Penal de riesgos futuros? Bienes jurídicos colectivos y delitos de peligro abstracto». Revista Anales de Derecho. N.º 19.

HERRERA-VIEDMA, E.; BERNABÉ-MORENO, J.; PORCEL, C.; MARTÍNEZ, M. A. (2015). «Solidaridad en la redes sociales: cuando el usuario abandona su zona de confort-el caso de Charlie Hebdo». [artículo en línea]. Icono14. Vol. 13, n.º 2.

JACKS, W.; ADLER, J. R. (2015). «A proposed typology of online hate crime». Psychology Unbound: Open Access Journal of Forensic Psychology.

JENKINS, B. M. (2011). Stray dogs and virtual armies: Radicalization and recruitment to jihadist terrorism in the United States since 9/11. Santa Monica, CA: The Rand Corporation.

KARMON, E. (2015). Islamic State and al-Qaeda Competing for Hearts & Minds. Perspectives on Terrorism, vol. 9, n.º 2.

KHADER, J. (2015). «Repeating Fundamentalism and the Politics of the Commons: The Charlie Hebdo Tragedy and the Contradictions of Global Capitalism». Islamophobia Studies Journal. Vol. 3, n.º 1.

KHAN, A. Z.; ATIQUE, M.; THAKARE, V. M. (2015). «Combining lexicon-based and learning-based methods for Twitter sentiment analysis». International Journal of Electronics, Communication and Soft Computing Science & Engineering (IJECSCSE). Vol. 89.

KUBLER, F. (1998). «How Much Freedom for Racist Speech: Transnational Aspects of a Conflict of Human Rights». Hofstra L. Rev. Vol. 27.

LANDA GOROSTIZA, J. M. (2012). «Incitación al odio: evolución jurisprudencial (1995-2011) del art. 510 CP y propuesta de lege lata». UNED. Revista de Derecho Penal y Criminología. 3ª Época, núm. 7.

LAURENZO COPELLO, P. (1996). «Marco de protección jurídico-penal del derecho a no ser discriminado. Racismo y xenofobia». Cuadernos de Derecho Judicial. N.º 1.

LAWRENCE III, C. R.; Matsuda, M. J.; Delgado, R.; WILLIAMS CRENSHAW, K. (1993). «Introduction». [artículo en línea]. En: M. J. MATSUDA, C. R. LAWRENCE III, R. DELGADO y K. WILLIAMS CRENSHAW (ed.). Words that wound. Critical Race Theory, assaultive speech and the First Amendment. Oxford: Westview Press.

LEE, K.; PALSETIA, D.; NARAYANAN, R.; PATWAY, M. M. A.; AGRAWAL, A.; CHOUDHARY, A. (2011). «Twitter trending topic classification». [artículo en línea]. En: Data Mining Workshops (ICDMW), 2011 IEEE 11th International Conference on IEEE.

MAGDY, W.; DARWISH, K.; ABOKHOADIR, N. (2015). Quantifying Public Response towards Islam on Twitter after Paris Attacks. arXiv preprint arXiv:1512.04570.

MASSEY, C. R. (1992). «Hate Speech, Cultural Diversity, and the Foundational Paradigms of Free Expression». UCLA L. Rev., 40, 103.

MATSUDA, M. J. (1989). «Public response to racist speech: Considering the victim's story». Michigan Law Review, 87(8).

MATSUDA, M. J. (1993). Words that wound: Critical race theory, assaultive speech, and the first amendment. Boulder, Colorado: Westview Press.

MAWEU, J. M. (2013). «The Ethnic Hate Speech was Networked: What Social Media Online Political Discussions Reveal about the 2013 General Elections in Kenya/El discurso étnico del odio se difundió por las redes. Análisis de las discusiones políticas en las redes sociales». Index. comunicación: Revista científica en el ámbito de la Comunicación Aplicada. Vol. 3, n.º 2.

MCDEVITT, J.; LEVIN, J.; BENNETT, S. (2002). «Hate crime offenders: An expanded typology». Journal of Social Issues. Vol. 58, n.º 2.

MERZEAU, L. (2015). #jesuisCharlie, ou le médium identité. A parâıtre dans Médium N43. halshs-01121510.

MILTON PERALTA, J. (2012). Motivos reprochables: una investigación acerca de la relevancia de las motivaciones individuales para el derecho penal liberal. Madrid: Marcial Pons.

MIRÓ LLINARES, F. (2012). El cibercrimen. Fenomenología y criminología de la delincuencia en el ciberespacio. Madrid: Marcial Pons.

MIRÓ LLINARES, F. (2015). «La criminalización de conductas «ofensivas»: A propósito del debate anglosajón sobre los «límites morales del derecho penal». Revista electrónica de ciencia penal y criminología. N.º 17.

NOBATA, C.; TETREAULT, J.; THOMAS, A.; MEHDAD, Y.; CHANG, Y. (2016). «Abusive Language Detection in Online User Content». En: Proceedings of the 25th International Conference on World Wide Web. International World Wide Web Conferences Steering Committee.

NORIEGA, C. A.; IRIBARREN, F. J.; LENIHAN, R.; YOUNG, A; RAMIREZ, P. H. (2012). Social Networks for Hate Speech: Commercial Talk Radio and New Media. N.º 2.

OH, O.; AGRAWAL, M.; RAO, H. R. (2013). «Community Intelligence and Social Media Services: A Rumor Theoretic Analysis of Tweets During Social Crises». Mis Quarterly. Vol. 37, n.º 2.

OH, O.; KWON, K. H.; RAO, H. R. (2010). «An Exploration of Social Media in Extreme Events: Rumor Theory and Twitter during the Haiti Earthquake 2010». ICIS.

OLMEDO CARDENETE, M. (2000). La inducción como forma de participación accesoria. Editoriales de Derecho Reunidas. EDERSA.

PERRY, B. (2001). In the name of hate: Understanding hate crimes. New York: Psychology Press.

POLLOCK, E. T. (2006). Understanding and Contextualising Racial Hatred on the Internet: A Study of Newsgroups and Websites. Nottingham: Nottingham Trent University.

PORTILLA CONTRERAS, G. (2015). «La represión penal del «discurso del odio«». En: G. QUITERO OLIVARES (dir.). Comentario a la reforma penal de 2015. Navarra: Thomson Reuters-Aranzadi.

REDDY, V. (2002). «Perverts and sodomites: Homophobia as hate speech in Africa». Southern African Linguistics and Applied Language Studies. Vol. 20, n.º 3.

ROCKSTUHL, T.; ANG, S.; NG, K. Y.; LIEVENS, F.; VAN DYNE, L. (2015). «Putting judging situations into situational judgment tests: Evidence from intercultural multimedia SJTs». Journal of Applied Psychology. Vol. 100, n.º 2.

RODRÍGUEZ, S. (2014). «El ámbito de aplicación del actual art. 510 CP en retrospectiva y en prospectiva tras la reforma penal de 2015». Revista de derecho penal y criminología. N.º 12.

RODRÍGUEZ MONTAÑÉS, P. T. (2012). Libertad de expresión, discurso extremo y delito. Valencia: Tirant lo Blanch.

ROLLNERT LIERN, G. (2008). «Revisionismo histórico y racismo en la jurisprudencia constitucional: los límites de la libertad de expresión (a propósito de la STC 235/2007)». UNED-Revista de Derecho político. N.º 73.

ROLLNERT LIERN, G. (2014). «Incitación al terrorismo y libertad de expresión: el marco internacional de una relación problemática». Revista de Derecho Político. N.º 91.

RUDNER, M. (2016). «’Electronic Jihad’: The Internet as Al Qaeda’s Catalyst for Global Terror». Studies in Conflict & Terrorism.

RUIZ ANTÓN, L. F. (1998). «La acción como elemento del delito y la teoría de los actos del habla: Cometer delitos con palabras». Anuario de derecho penal y ciencias penales. Vol. 51, n.º 1.

SABATER, C. P.; FLETA, M. B. M. (2015). «ESP vocabulary and social networking: The case of Twitter». Ibérica: Revista de la Asociación Europea de Lenguas para Fines Específicos (AELFE). N.º 29.

SEARLE, J. (1994). Ensayo de Filosofía del Lenguaje. Barcelona: Planeta de Agostini.

SILKE, A. (2005). «Holy Warriors. Exploring the psychological Processes of Jihadi Radicalization». European Journal of Criminology. Vol. 5, n.º 1.

SILVA, L.; MONDAL, M.; CORREA, D.; BENEVENUTO, F.; WEBER, I. (2016). «Analyzing the Targets of Hate in Online Social Media». arXiv preprint arXiv:1603.07709.

SOBKOWICZ, P.; SOBKOWICZ, A. (2010). «Dynamics of hate based Internet user networks». The European Physical Journal B. Vol. 73, n.º 4.

STENERSEN, A. (2008). «The Internet: A virtual training camp?». Terrorism and Political Violence. Vol. 20, n.º 2.

TERUEL LOZANO, G. M. (2015). «La libertad de expresión frente a los delitos de negacionismo y de provocación al odio y a la violencia: sombras sin luces en la reforma del código penal». Indret. N.º 4.

THOMPSON, R. (2011). «Radicalization and the use of social media». Journal of Strategic Security. Vol. 4, n.º 4.

TIMOFEEVA, Y. A. (2003). «Hate speech online: restricted or protected? Comparison of regulations in the United States and Germany». JTLP. Vol. 12, n.º 2.

TITLEY, G. (2014). «No apologies for cross-posting: European trans-media space and the digital circuitries of racism». Crossings: Journal of Migration & Culture. Vol. 5, n.º 1.

TSUR, O.; RAPPOPORT, A. (2012). «What’s in a hashtag?: content based prediction of the spread of ideas in microblogging communities». En: Proceedings of the fifth ACM international conference on Web search and data mining. ACM.

TURIENZO FERNÁNDEZ, A. (2015). «El delito de negación del holocausto». Indret.

VIVES ANTÓN, T. S. (1987). «Libertad de expresión y derecho al honor». Revista de la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Granada. Vol. 2, n.º 13.

WALDRON, J. (2012). The harm in hate speech. Harvard University Press.

WALKER, C. (2015). «The United Kingdom terrorist attacks on July 7, 2005, and the evolution of anti-terrorism policies, laws, and practices». En: Zeitschrift für Internationale Strafrechtsdogmatik. N.º 11, pág. 545 y ss.

WALKER, S. (1994). «Hate speech: The history of an American controversy. U of Nebraska Press». En: R. J. BOECKMANN, C. TURPIN‐PETROSINO (2002). «Understanding the harm of hate crime». Journal of Social Issues. Vol. 58, n.º 2.

WANG, A. H. (2010). «Detecting spam bots in online social networking sites: a machine learning approach». En: Data and Applications Security and Privacy XXIV. Springer Berlin Heidelberg.

WANG, Z.; YIN, Y.; AN, B. (2016). Computing Optimal Monitoring Strategy for Detecting Terrorist Plots. 30th AAAI Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AAAI).

WEIMANN, G. (2016). «The Emerging Role of Social Media in the Recruitment of Foreign Fighters». Foreign Fighters under International Law and Beyond.

WILLIAMS, M. L.; SLOAN, L.; RANA, O.; HOUSLEY, W.; EDWARDS, A.; VOSS, A. (2014). «Tweeting the terror: modelling the social media reaction to the Woolwich terrorist attack». Social Network Analysis and Mining. Vol. 4, n.º 1.

WOLSKA-ZOGATA, I. (2015). «The Story of Charlie Hebdo: An Analysis of European and American Newspapers». Mediterranean Journal of Social Sciences. Vol. 6, n.º 2.

WOO, G. (2015). «Understanding the Principles of Terrorism Risk Modeling from Charlie Hebdo Attack in Paris». Defence Against Terrorism Review-DATR.