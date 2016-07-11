Factores de riesgo en el ciberacoso: revisión sistemática a partir del modelo del triple riesgo delictivo (TRD)
Resumen
El ciberacoso (cyberbullying) surge de la unión del maltrato y acoso entre escolares junto a un nuevo espacio de comunicación digital, sus principales características son la frecuencia del abuso, la diferencia de poder entre agresores y víctimas (dominio-sumisión) y la búsqueda de la exclusión digital de las víctimas. Aún se están estudiando en profundidad las características de este problema debido a que es un fenómeno novedoso, al igual que se está tratando de determinar si es un fenómeno autónomo del acoso, o maltrato y acoso tradicional; por este motivo este trabajo se propone realizar un análisis de los factores de riesgo en el ciberacoso y, además, se toma como punto de partida el modelo del triple riesgo delictivo (TRD). En este modelo se teoriza que los factores de riesgo para la conducta antisocial se pueden clasificar en tres categorías: a) factores de riesgo personales, b) carencias de apoyo prosocial, y c) oportunidades delictivas. Con todo ello se realiza una revisión sistemática de los trabajos publicados entre los años 2004 a 2014 en los que se trata de analizar diferentes factores de riesgo asociados a la conducta de ciberacoso. En la revisión se halla que todos los factores de riesgo estudiados en los diferentes trabajos se pueden clasificar en alguna de las categorías de riesgo propuestas por el modelo TRD; en concreto los factores personales se dividen en: victimización previa, asunciones morales y falta de valores, baja empatía, síntomas depresivos y angustia, ausencia de autocontrol, baja autoestima, tensión y frustración, y problemas conductuales tempranos; las carencias de apoyo prosocial analizadas son: aceptación o rechazo del grupo de iguales, falta de apoyo familiar, carencias de apoyo en el centro escolar y exposición a la violencia; entre los factores de oportunidades delictivas en el ciberespacio se encuentran: anonimato, mayor frecuencia del uso de Internet, lugar de conexión, entorno en línea, precipitadores de la agresión (reactiva o proactiva), diferencias culturales y entorno físico (fuera de línea). Como conclusiones finales se recoge que el modelo TRD puede ser útil en la clasificación de los factores de riesgo de la agresión en línea, también puede establecer un marco teórico sólido para el análisis de la interacción entre los diferentes factores de riesgo, y de esta manera poder llegar a establecer mecanismos explicativos de las agresiones en el ciberespacio, con lo que se conseguirá diferenciar el ciberacoso de las agresiones en el ámbito sin conexión o real a través de sus mecanismos etiológicos, aunque sea de una manera indirecta en este caso.
Palabras clave
Referencias
