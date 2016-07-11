Factores de riesgo en el ciberacoso: revisión sistemática a partir del modelo del triple riesgo delictivo (TRD)

ACCORDINO, B.; ACCORDINO, M. (2011). «An exploratory study of face-to-face and cyberbullying in sixth grade students». American Secondary Education. Vol. 40, n.º 1, págs.14-30.

AGNEW, R. (1992). «Foundation for a general theory of crime and delinquency». [artículo en línea]. Criminology. Vol. 30, págs. 47-87.

ÁLVAREZ-GARCÍA, D.; NÚÑEZ, J.; ÁLVAREZ, L.; DOBARRO, A.; RODRÍGUEZ, C; GONZÁLEZ-CASTRO, P. (2011). «Violencia a través de las tecnologías de la información y de la comunicación en estudiantes de secundaria». Anales de Psicología. Vol. 27, n.º 1, págs. 221-231.

ANG, R.; GOH, D. (2010). «Cyberbullying among adolescents: the role of affective and cognitive empathy and gender». [artículo en línea]. Child Psychiatry Human Development. Vol. 41, págs. 387-397.

ANG, R.; HUAN, V.; FLORELL, D. (2013). «Understanding the relationship between proactive and reactive aggression, and cyberbullying across United States and Singapore Adolescent samples». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Vol. 29, n.º 2, págs. 237-54.

AVILÉS, J. (2010). «Éxito escolar y ciberbullying». Boletín de Psicología. Vol. 98, págs. 73-85.

BANDURA, A. (1999). «Social Cognitive Theory of Personality». En: John, O., Robins, R. y Pelvin, L. (eds.). Handbook of personality. New York: Guilford, págs. 154-196.

BARLETT, C.; GENTILE, D. (2014). «Predicting cyberbullying from anonymity». [artículo en línea]. Psychology of Popular Media Culture.

BARLETT, C.; GENTILE, D.; ANDERSON, C.; SUZUKI, K.; SAKAMOTO, A.; YAMAOKA, A.; KATSURA, R. (2013). «Cross-cultural differences in cyberbullying behaviour: a short-term longitudinal study». [artículo en línea]. Journal of cross-cultural psychology. Vol. 45, n.º 2, págs. 300-313.

BAUMAN, S. (2009). «Cyberbullying in a rural intermediate school: an exploratory study». [artículo en línea]. The Journal of Early Adolescence. Vol. 30, n.º 6.

BONNANO, R.; HYMEL, S. (2013). «Cyberbullying and internalizing difficulties: above and beyond the impact of traditional forms of bullying». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Youth Adolescence. Vol. 42, págs. 685-697.

CALMAESTRA, J. (2011). Cyberbullying: prevalencia y características de un nuevo tipo de bullying indirecto [tesis doctoral]. Universidad de Córdoba.

CALVETE, E.; ORUE, I.; ESTÉVEZ, A.; VILLARDÓN, L.; PADILLA, P. (2010). «Cyberbullying in adolescents: modalities and agressors’ profile». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behaviour. Vol. 26, págs. 1128-1135.

CAPPADOCIA, M. C.; CRAIG, W. M. (2013). «Cyberbullying: prevalence, stability, and Risk Factors during adolescence». [artículo en línea]. Canadian Journal of School Psychology. Vol. 28.

CRICK, N. R; DODGE, K. A. (1996). «Social Information-Processing mechanisms on reactive and proactive aggresion». [artículo en línea]. Child Development. Vol. 67, págs. 993-1002.

DEFENSOR DEL PUEBLO. (2007). «Violencia escolar: el maltrato entre iguales en la Educación Secundaria Obligatoria». 1999-2006. [artículo en línea]. Madrid: Publicaciones de la Oficina del Defensor del Pueblo. [Fecha de consulta: 15 de diciembre de 2015].

DEMPSEY, A.; SULKOWSKI, M.; DEMPSEY, J.; STORCH, E. (2011). «Has cyber Technology produced a new group of peer aggressors?». [artículo en línea]. Cyberpsychology, Behaviour and Social Networking. Vol. 14, n.º 5, págs. 297-302.

DÍAZ-AGUADO, M. J. (2010). Estudio estatal sobre la convivencia en la Educación Secundaria Obligatoria. Madrid: Ministerio de Educación.

DÍAZ-AGUADO, M. J.; MARTÍNEZ, R.; MARTÍN, J. (2013). «El acoso entre adolescentes en España. Prevalencia, papeles adoptados por todo el grupo y características a las que atribuyen la victimización». [artículo en línea]. Revista de Educación. Vol. 362. DOI: 10-4438/1988-592X-RE-2011-362-164.

DILMAÇ, B.; AYDOGAN, D. (2010a). «Parental attitudes as a predictor of cyber bullying among Primari School children». World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology. Vol. 67, págs.167-171.

DILMAÇ, B.; AYDOGAN, D. (2010b). «Values as a predictor of cyber-bullying among secondary school students». International Journal of Social Sciences. Vol. 5, n.º 3, págs.185-188.

ELLEDGE, L.; WILLIFORD, A.; BOULTON, A.; DEPAOLIS, T.; SALMIVALLI, C. (2013). «Individual and contextual predictors of cyberbullying: the influence of children’s provictim attitudes and teacher´s ability to intervene». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Youth and Adolescence. Vol. 42, págs. 698-710.

ERDUR-BAKER, Ö. (2010). «Cyberbullying and its correlation to traditional bullying, gender and frequent and risky usage of internet-mediated communication tools». [artículo en línea]. New Media Society. Vol. 12, págs. 109-125.

FENAUGHTY, J.; HARRÉ, N. (2013). «Factors associated with distressing electronic harassment and cyberbullying». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 29, págs. 803-811.

GÁMEZ-GUADIX, M.; SMITH, P. K.; ORUE, I.; CALVETE, E. (2014). «Cyberbullying and psychological and behavioral health problems». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Adolescent Health. Vol. 54, págs. 618-619. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jadohealth.2014.02.003

GÁMEZ-GUADIX, M.; ORUE, I.; SMITH, P.K.; CALVETE, E. (2013). «Estudio de la relación del cyberbullying con sintomatología depresiva, abuso de sustancias y de Internet, durante la adolescencia». Infocop Online.

GARCÍA, N.; GONZÁLEZ, A. (2012). «Violencia en centros escolares». [artículo en línea]. Alicante: Diputación Provincial. [Fecha de consulta: 15 de diciembre de 2015].

GONZÁLEZ GARCÍA, A. (2015). El cyberbullying o acoso juvenil mediante Internet: un análisis empírico a partir del modelo del Triple Riesgo Delictivo (TRD). [tesis doctoral]. Universidad de Barcelona.

GRADINGER, P.; STROHMEIER, D.; SPIEL, C. (2009). «Traditional bullying and cyberbullying. Identification of risk groups for adjustment problems». [artículo en línea]. Zeitschrift für Psychologie/Journal of Psychology. Vol. 217, n.º 4, págs. 205-213.

HAMER, A.; KONJIN, E. A. (2014). «Cyberbullying behavior and adolescents’ use of media with antisocial content: a cyclic process model». [artículo en línea]. Cyberpsychology, behavior and social Networking. Vol. 17, n.º 2, págs. 74-81.

HEMPHILL, S.; KOTEVSKI, A.; TOLLIT, M.; SMITH, R.; HERRENKOHL, T.; TOUMBOUROU, J.; CATALANO, R. (2012). «Longitudinal predictors of cyber and traditional bullying perpetration in Australian Secondary School students». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Adolescence Health. Vol. 51, págs. 59-65.

INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE ESTADÍSTICA (2013). «Ciencia y tecnología, sociedad de la información» (actualizado a 8 marzo de 2013). [artículo en línea]. [Fecha de consulta: 15 de diciembre de 2015].

INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE ESTADÍSTICA (2014). «El comercio electrónico y el uso de las nuevas tecnologías». [artículo en línea]. Boletín Cifras INE. Vol. 1. [Fecha de consulta: 15 de diciembre de 2015].

KOWALSKI, R.; GIUMETTI, G. W.; SCHROEDER, A. N.; LATTANER, M. R. (2014). «Bullying in the digital age: a critical review and meta-analysis of cyberbullying research among youth». [artículo en línea]. Psychological Bulletin. Vol. 140, n.º 4, págs. 1073-1137.

LAW, D.; SHAPKA, J.; DOMENE, J.; GAGNÉ, M. (2012). «Are ciberbullies really bullies? An investigation of reactive and proactive online aggression». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behaviour. Vol. 28, págs. 664-672.

LAZURAS, L.; BARKOUKIS, V.; OURDA, D.; TSORBATZOUDIS, H. (2013). «A process model of cyberbullying in adolescence». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behaviour. Vol. 29, págs. 881-887.

LEMBRECHTS, L. (2012). «Digital Image Bullying among school students in Belgium: an exploration of the characteristics of bullies and their victims». International Journal of Cyber Criminology. Vol. 6, n.º 2, págs. 968-983.

MARCUM, C. D.; HIGGINS, G. E.; FREIBURGER, T. L.; RICKETTS, M. L. (2014). «Exploration of the cyberbullying victim/offender overlap by sex». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Criminal Justice. Vol. 39, págs. 538-548.

MIRÓ, F. (2012). El cibercrimen. Fenomenología y criminología de la delincuencia en el ciberespacio. Madrid: Marcial Pons.

MODECKI, K.; BARBER, B.; VERNON, L. (2013). «Mapping developmental precursors of cyber-aggresion: trajectories of risk predict perpetration and victimization». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Youth Adolescence. Vol. 42, págs. 651-661.

MORA-MERCHÁN, J.; ORTEGA, R.; CALMAESTRA, J.; SMITH, P. (2010). «El uso violento de la tecnología: el ciberbullying». En: ORTEGA, R. (ed.). Agresividad Injustificada, bullying y violencia escolar. Madrid: Alianza Editorial, págs. 189-209.

OBSERVATORIO ESTATAL DE CONVIVENCIA ESCOLAR (2008). «Estudio estatal sobre la convivencia escolar en la educación secundaria obligatoria». [artículo en línea]. Madrid: Ministerio de Sanidad. [Fecha de consulta: 15 de diciembre de 2015].

OLWEUS. D. (1996). Violence in school: what teachers and parents should know and can do. Bern: Huber.

ORTEGA, R., CALMAESTRA, J.; MORA-MERCHÁN, J. (2008). «Cyberbullying». International Journal of Psychology and Psychological Therapy. Vol. 8, n.º 2, págs. 183-192.

ORTEGA, R.; ELIPE, P.; MORA-MERCHÁN, J. A.; CALMAESTRA, J.; VEGA, E. (2009). «The emotional impact on victims of traditional bullying and cyberbullying: a study if spanish adolescents». [artículo en línea]. Journal of psychology. Vol. 217, págs. 197-204.

PARK, S.; NA, E.; KIM, E. (2014). «The relationship between online activities, netiquette and cyberbullying». [artículo en línea]. Children and Youth Services Review. Vol. 42, págs. 74-81.

PATCHIN, J. W.; HINDUJA, S. (2006). «Bullies move beyond the schoolyard: a preliminary look at cyberbullying». Youth violence an Juvenile Justice. Vol. 4, págs. 148-169.

PATCHIN, J. W.; HINDUJA, S. (2010). «Cyberbullying and Self-Esteem». [artículo en línea]. Journal of School Health. Vol. 80, n.º 12, págs. 614-621.

PATCHIN, J. W.; HINDUJA, S. (2011). «Traditional and nontraditional bullying among youth: a test of general strain theory». [artículo en línea]. Youth and Society. Vol. 43, págs. 727-751.

PATCHIN, J. W.; HINDUJA, S. (2012). «Cyberbullying. An update and synthesis of the research». [artículo en línea]. En: Cyberbullying prevention and response. New York: Routledge.

PÉREZ RAMÍREZ, M. (2012). Riesgos personales, sociales y ambientales en la explicación del comportamiento antisocial: estudio empírico sobre el Modelo del Triple Riesgo Delictivo. [tesis doctoral]. Universidad de Barcelona.

PETTALIA, J.; LEVIN, E.; DICKINSON, J. (2013). «Cyberbullying: eliciting harm without consequence». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 29, págs. 2758-2765.

PIESCHL, S.; PORSCH, T.; KAHL, T.; KLOCKENBUSCH, R. (2013). «Relevant dimensions of cyberbullying – result from two experimental studies». [artículo en línea]. Journal of applied developmental psychology. Vol. 34, págs. 241-252.

PORNARI, C.; WOOD, J. (2010). «Peer and Cyber Aggression in secondary School Students: the Role of Moral Disengagement, hostile Attribution Bias, and Outcome expectancies». Aggresive Behaviour. Vol. 36, págs. 81-94.

REDONDO ILLESCAS, S. (2015). El origen de los delitos. Introducción al estudio y explicación de la criminalidad. Valencia: Tirant lo Blanch.

SAHIN, M. (2012). «The relationship between the cyberbullying/cybervictimisation and loneliness among adolescents». [artículo en línea]. Children and Youth Services Review. Vol. 34, págs. 834-837.

SCHULTZE-KRUMBHOLZ, A.; SCHEITHAUER, H. (2009). «Social-behavioral correlates of cyberbullying in a German student sample». [artículo en línea]. Zeitschrift für Psychologie/Journal of Psychology. Vol. 217, n.º 4, págs. 224-226.

SMITH, P. K. (2013). «Ciberbullying y ciberagresión». En: El acoso escolar y su prevención. Perspectivas internacionales. Madrid: Biblioteca Nueva.

SMITH, P.; MAHDAVI, J.; FISHER, S.; RUSSEL, S.; TIPPETT, N. (2008). «Cyberbullying: its nature and impact in secondary school pupils». [artículo en línea]. Child psychology and psychiatry. Vol. 49, n.º 4, págs. 376-385.

SONTANG, L.; CLEMANS, K.; GRABER, J.; LYNDON, S. (2011). «Tradicional and Cyber Aggressors and victims: a comparison of Psychosocial characteristcs». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Youth Adolescence. Vol. 40, págs. 392-404.

TWYMAN, K.; SAYLOR, C.; TAYLOR, L.; COMEAUX, C. (2010). «Comparing children and adolescents engaged in cyberbullying to matched peers». [artículo en línea]. Cyberpsychology, behaviour and social networking. Vol. 13, n.º 2, págs. 195-199.

VAN CLEEMPUT, K.; VANDEBOSCH, H.; PABIAN, S. (2014). «Personal Characteristics and Contextual Factors that determine helping, joining in and doing nothing when witnessing cyberbullying». [artículo en línea]. Aggressive Behavior. Vol. 40, págs. 383-396.

WALRAVE, M.; HEIRMAN, W. (2011). «Cyberbullying: predicting victimisation and perpetration». [artículo en línea]. Children and Society. Vol. 25, págs. 59-72.

WILLIAMS, K.; GUERRA, N. (2007). «Prevalence and predictors of Internet Bullying». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Adolescent Health. Vol. 41, S14-S21.

WRIGHT, M.; LI, Y. (2013). «The association between cyber victimization and subsequent cyber agression: the moderating effect of peer rejection». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Youth Adolescence. Vol. 42, págs. 662-674.

YBARRA, M.; MITCHELL, K. (2004). «Online aggressor/targets, aggressors, and targets: A comparison of associated youth characteristics». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Vol. 45, págs. 1308-1316.

YILMUZ, H. (2011). «Cyberbullying in Turkish middle schools: an exploratory study». [artículo en línea]. School Psychology International. Vol. 32, n.º 6.

ZHOU, Z.; TANG, H.; TIAN, Y.; WEI, H.; ZHANG, F.; MORRISON, C. (2013). «Cyberbullying and its risk factors among Chinese high school students». [artículo en línea]. School Psychology International. Págs. 1-18.