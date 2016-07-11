Actividades cotidianas de los jóvenes en Internet y victimización por malware

BOSSLER, A. M.; HOLT, T. J. (2009). «On-Line Activities, Guardianship, and Malware Infection: An Examination of Routine Activities Theory». International Journal of Cyber Criminology. Vol. 3, núm. 1, págs. 400-420.

CHOI, K. (2008). «Computer Crime Victimization and Integrated Theory: An Empirical Assessment». International Journal of Cyber Criminology. Vol. 2, págs. 308-333.

COHEN, L.; FELSON, M. (1979). «Social Change and Crime Rate Trends: A Routine Activity Approach». American Sociological Review. Vol. 44, págs. 588-608.

FELSON, M. (1998). Crime and Everyday Life (2nd ed.). Thousand Oaks, California: Pine Forge Press.

GARCÍA-GUILABERT, N. (2014). Victimización de menores por actos de ciberacoso continuado y actividades cotidianas en el ciberespacio [tesis doctoral]. Murcia: Servicio de Publicaciones de la Universidad de Murcia.

GRABOSKY, P. (2001). «Virtual Criminality: Old Wine in New Bottles?». Social & Legal Studies. Vol. 10, págs. 243-249.

HERNÁNDEZ, D.; RAMÍREZ-MARTINELL, A.; CASSANY, D. (2014). «Cetegorizando a los usuarios de sistemas digitales». Revista de Medios y Educación. N.º 44, págs. 113-126.

HOLT, T. J.; BOSSLER, A. M. (2013). «Examining the Relationship Between Routine Activities and Malware Infection Indicators». Journal of Contemporary Criminal Justice. Vol. 29, núm. 4, págs. 420-436.

HUTCHINGS, A.; HAYES, H. (2009). «Routine activity theory and phishing victimisation: who gets caught in the “net”?». Current Issues in Criminal Justice. Vol. 20, núm. 3, págs. 1-20.

INTECO (2007). «La respuecta jurídica frente a los ataques contra la seguridad de la información» [en línea]. Instituto Nacional de Ciberseguridad. [Fecha de consulta: 15 de marzo de 2016]. Disponible en: https://www.incibe.es/file/ePXa1SmtJPgGEiZl7GiXgQ

LEE, S. J.; CHAE, Y. G. (2007). «Children´s Internet use in a family context: Influence on family relationships and parental mediation». CyberPsychology & Behavior. Vol. 10, núm. 5, págs. 640-644.

LEUKFELDT, E. R. (2015). «Comparing victims of phishing and malware attacks». International Journal of advanced studies in Computer Since and Engineering. Vol. 5, núm. 5, págs. 26-32.

LEUKFELDT, E. R.; YAR. M. (2016). «Applying Routine Activity Theory to Cybercrime: A Theoretical and Empirical Analysis». Deviant Behavior. Vol. 37, núm. 3, págs. 263-280.

MARCUM, C. D.; RICKETTS, M. L.; HIGGINS, G. E. (2010). «Assessing Sex Experiences of Online Victimization: An Examination of Adolescent Online Behaviors Using Routine Activity Theory». Criminal Justice Review. Vol. 35, núm. 4, págs. 412-437.

MARTÍN, A.; HERNÁNDEZ, A.; MARTÍN, J.; QUEIRUGA, A.; RODRÍGUEZ, G. (2015). Propagación del malware: nuevos modelos para nuevos escenarios. Actas de las Primeras Jornadas Nacionales de Investigación en Ciberseguridad.

MIRÓ, F. (2011). «La oportunidad criminal en el ciberespacio. Aplicación y desarrollo de la teoría de las actividades cotidianas para la prevención del cibercrimen». Revista Electrónica de Ciencia Penal y Criminología, núm. 13-07.

MIRÓ, F. (2012). El cibercrimen. Fenomenología criminología de la delincuencia en el ciberespacio. Madrid: Marcial Pons.

MISHNA, F.; KHOURY-KASSABRI, M.; GADALLA, T.; DACIUK, J. (2012). «Risk factors for involvement in cyber bullying: Victims, bullies and bully–victims». Children and Youth Services Review. Vol. 34, núm. 1, págs. 63–70.

MITCHELL, K. J.; WOLAK, J.; FINKELHOR, D. (2008). «Are blogs putting youth at risk for online sexual solicitation or harassment?». Child Abuse & Neglect. Vol. 32, núm. 2, págs. 277-294.

NGO, F.; PATERNOSTER, R. (2011). «Cybercrime Victimization: An examination of Individual and Situational level factors». International Journal of Cyber Criminology. Vol. 5, núm. 1, págs. 773-793.

PRATT, T. C.; HOLTFRETER, K.; REISIG, M. D. (2010). «Routine Online Activity and Internet Fraud Targeting: Extending the Generality of Routine Activity Theory». Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency. Vol. 47, núm. 3, págs. 267-296.

PRENSKY, M. (2001). «Digital Natives, Digital Immigrants». On the Horizon. Vol. 9, núm. 5, págs. 1–6.

REYNS, B. W. (2010). Being Pursued Online: Extent and Nature of Cyberstalking Victimization from a Lifestyle/Routine Activities Perspective [tesis doctoral]. University of Cincinnati.

REYNS, B. W. (2013). «Online Routines and Identity Theft Victimization: Further Expanding Routine Activity Theory beyond Direct-Contact Offenses». Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency. Vol. 50, núm. 2, págs. 216–238.

REYNS, B. W. (2015) «A routine activity perspective on online victimisation: Results from the Canadian General Social Survey». Journal of Financial Crime. Vol. 22, núm. 4, págs. 396-411.

REYNS, B. W.; HENSON, B. (2015). «The Thief With a Thousand Faces and the Victim With None: Identifying Determinants for Online Identity Theft Victimization With Routine Activity Theory». International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, págs. 1-21. http://dx.doi.org/10.1177/0306624X15572861

SASSON, H.; MESCH, G. (2014). «Parental mediation, peer norms and risky online behavior among adolescents». Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 33, págs. 32-38.

SHIN, W.; HUH, J. (2011). «Parental mediation of teenagers’ video game playing: Antecedents and consequences». New Media & Society. Vol. 13, págs. 945-962.

SENGUPTA, A.; CHAUDHURI, A. (2011). «Are social networking sites a source of online harassment for teens? Evidence from survey data». Children and Youth Services Review. Vol. 33, núm. 2, págs. 284–290.

SYMANTEC CORPORATION (2015). Internet Security Threat Report 2015, Volume 20. The Symantec Corporation World Headquarters.

SYMANTEC CORPORATION (2011). «Cómo evitar la piratería» [en línea]. [Fecha de consulta: 20 de marzo de 2016]. Disponible en: http://es.norton.com/how-to-be-pirate-free/article

TAYLOR, R.W.; CAETI, T.J.; LOPER, D.K.; FRITSCH, E.J.; LIEDERBACH, J. (2006). Digital crime and digital terrorism. Upper Saddle River, NJ: Pearson Prentice Hall.

VANDEBOSCH, H.; VAN CLEEMPUT, K. (2009). «Cyberbullying among youngsters: profiles of bullies and victims». New Media & Society. Vol. 11, núm. 8, págs. 1.349-1.371.

WHITE, D.; LE CONU, A. (2011) «Visitors and Residents: A new typology for online engagement». First Monday. Vol. 16, núm. 9.

WILSEM, J. V. (2011). «“Bought it, but Never Got it” Assessing Risk Factors for Online Consumer Fraud Victimization». European Sociological Review. Vol. 29, núm. 2, págs. 168-178.

YAR, M. (2005). «The Novelty of “Cybercrime” An Assessment in Light of Routine Activity Theory». European Journal of Criminology, Vol. 4, núm. 2, págs. 407-427.

YUCEDAL, B. (2010). Victimization in Cyberspace: An Application of Routine Activity and Lifestyle Exposure Theories [tesis doctoral]. Kent State University.