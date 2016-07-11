Factores de riesgo asociados al sexting como umbral de diversas formas de victimización. Estudio de factores correlacionados con el sexting en una muestra universitaria
Resumen
En los últimos años, la irrupción del fenómeno del sexting ha generado una significativa preocupación mediática y social. La práctica del sexting se ha revelado problemática, en tanto que puede producir graves consecuencias psicológicas y jurídicas, especialmente en adolescentes. La aparición de tales consecuencias ha puesto de manifiesto la urgente necesidad de desarrollar estrategias de prevención adecuadas. Más aún, mediante el envío de mensajes, imágenes o vídeos de sexting, menores (y también adultos) cruzan inadvertidamente un umbral de riesgo que los expone sin vuelta atrás a diversas formas de victimización (chantajes, venganzas o simples indiscreciones altamente perjudiciales). Asimismo, puede suponer el inicio de delitos sexuales iniciados a través de las TIC (Wolak et al., 2004).
En un primer momento, la mayoría de las investigaciones realizadas se centraron en analizar la prevalencia del fenómeno y los motivos que decían tener los encuestados para obrar de este modo. A pesar de las diferencias en los diversos estudios —en función del tipo de muestra y de los parámetros para definir las conductas objeto de cuantificación—, las investigaciones realizadas apuntan sin duda hacia la presencia global de un fenómeno similar. Sin embargo, la investigación apenas ha iniciado la exploración de posibles factores asociados al sexting. El presente estudio pretende —más allá de medir la prevalencia del fenómeno o describir los motivos aparentes de los encuestados— contrastar algunas hipótesis sobre factores asociados al sexting basándose en una muestra de 149 estudiantes universitarios en Barcelona (España). Los resultados obtenidos muestran una tasa relativamente alta de comportamientos de sexting en jóvenes-adultos y sugieren una relación positiva significativa con los siguientes factores: bajos estándares de privacidad y modestia, tendencia a la promiscuidad, aprobación de la pornografía y ausencia de creencias morales. A partir de los hallazgos de este estudio se proponen futuras investigaciones sobre sexting que comprendan una evaluación más completa de factores de riesgo asociados y la identificación y propuesta de posibles estrategias de prevención de distintas formas de victimización relacionadas con o derivadas del mismo.
Palabras clave
Referencias
AGUSTINA, J. R. (2012). «Analyzing Sexting from a Criminological Perspective. Beyond Child
Pornography Issues: Sexting as a Threshold for Victimization». En: P. C. REICH (ed.). Cybercrime & Security. West: Thomson Reuters, 4, págs. 64-96.
AGUSTINA, J. R.; GOMEZ-DURÁN, E. (2012). «Sexting: Research criteria of a
globalized social phenomenon». [artículo en línea]. Archives of Sexual Behavior. Vol. 41, n.º 6, págs. 1325-1328.
ANATRELLA, T. (2008 [1998]) La diferencia prohibida. Sexualidad, educación y violencia. 1.ª ed. Madrid: Ediciones Encuentro.
ARCABASCIO, C. (2010). «Sexting and teenagers: Omg r u going 2 jail???». Richmond Journal of Law and Technology. Vol. 16, n.º 3, págs. 1-43.
BENOTSCH, E. G.; SNIPES, D. J.; MARTIN, A. M.; BULL, S. S. (2013). «Sexting, substance use, and sexual risk behavior in young adults». [artículo en línea]. Journal of Adolescent Health. Vol. 52, n.º 3, págs. 307-313.
BOGLE, K. (2008). Hooking Up. Sex, Dating, and Relationships on Campus. 1.ª ed. New York: New York University Press.
COHEN, L. E; FELSON, M. (1979). «Social change and crime rate trends: A routine activity
Approach». American Sociological Review. Vol. 44, págs. 588-608.
DAKE, J. A.; PRICE, J. H.; MAZIARZ, L.; WARD, B. (2012). «Prevalence and correlates of sexting behavior in adolescents». [artículo en línea]. American Journal of Sexuality Education. Vol. 7, n.º 1, págs. 1-15.
DELEVI, R.; WEISSKIRCH, R. S. (2013). «Personality factors as predictors of sexting». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 29, n.º 6, págs. 2589-2594.
DIR, A. L.; COSKUNPINAR, A.; STEINER, J.; K;CYDERS, M. A. (2013). «Understanding Differences in Sexting Behaviors Across Gender, Relationship Status, and Sexual Identity, and the Role of Expectancies in Sexting». Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking. Vol. 16, n.º 8, págs. 568-574.
DIR, A. L.; CYDERS, M. A.; COSKUNPINAR, A. (2013). «From the bar to the bed via mobile phone: A first test of the role of problematic alcohol use, sexting, and impulsivity-related traits in sexual hookups». Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 29, n.º 5, págs. 25-30.
DROUIN, M.; VOGEL, K. N.; SURBEY, A.; STILLS, J.R. (2013). «Let’s talk about sexting, baby: Computer-mediated sexual behaviors among young adults». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 29, A25-30.
ENGLANDER, E. (2012). «Low risk associated with most teenage sexting: A study of 617 18-year-olds». [artículo en línea]. Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center. [Fecha de consulta: 9 de abril de 2016].
FERGUSON, C. (2011). «Sexting behaviors among young Hispanic women: Incidence and association with other high-risk sexual behaviors». [artículo en línea]. Psychiatric Quarterly. Vol. 82, n.º 3, págs. 239-243.
FLOOD, M. (2009). «The harms of pornography exposure among children and young people». [artículo en línea]. Child Abuse Review. Vol. 18, n.º 6, págs. 384-400.
GORDON-MESSER, D.; BAUERMEISTER, J. A.; GRODZINSKI, A;. ZIMMERMAN, M. (2012). «Sexting among young adults». Journal of Adolescent Health. Vol. 52, págs. 301-306.
GOTTFERDSON, M. R.; HIRSCHI, T. (1990). A General Theory of Crime. 1.ª ed. Stanford, CA: Stanford University Press.
HINDELANG, M. J.; GOTTFREDSON, M. R; GAROFALO, J. (1978). Victims of Personal Crime: An Empirical Foundation for a Theory of Personal Victimization. Cambridge, MA: Ballinger.
IGLESIAS DIZ, J. L. (2013). «Desarrollo del adolescente: aspectos físicos, psicológicos y sociales». Pediatría Integral. Vol. 17, n.º 2, págs. 88-93.
JUDGE, A. (2012). «“Sexting” among U.S. adolescents: Psychological and legal perspectives». Harvard Review Psychiatry. Vol. 20, n.º 2, págs. 86-96.
KING, S. A. (1999). «Internet gambling and pornography: Illustrative examples of the psychological consequences of communication anarchy». [artículo en línea]. Cyberpsychology & Behavior. Vol. 2, n.º 3, págs. 175-193.
KUNKEL, D.; EYAL, K.; FINNERTY, K.; BIELY, E.; DONNERSTEIN, E. (2005). Sex on TV 4.
Menlo Park: Kaiser Family Foundation.
LEARY, M. (2007). «Self-produced child pornography: The appropriate societal response to juvenile self-sexual exploitation». Virginia Journal of Social Policy and the Law. Vol. 15, n.º 1, págs. 2008-2026.
LOUNSBURY K.; MITCHELL K. J.; FINKELHOR D. (2011). «The true prevalence of sexting». [artículo en línea]. Sexting Factsheet, Crimes against children Research Center, University of Hampshire. [Fecha de consulta: 9 de abril de 2016].
MARTINEZ-PRATHER, K.; VANDIVER, D. M. (2014). «Sexting among teenagers in the United States: A retrospective analysis of identifying motivating factors, potential targets, and the role of the capable guardian». International Journal of Cyber Criminology. Vol 8, n.º 1, págs. 21-35.
MC LAUGHLIN, J. (2010). «Crime and Punishment: Teen Sexting in Context». [artículo en línea]. ExpressO. [Fecha de consulta: 9 de abril de 2016].
MITCHELL, K.; FINKELHOR, D.; JONES, L.; WOLAK, J. (2011). «Prevalence and characteristics of youth sexting: A national study». Pediatrics. Vol. 129, n.º 1, págs. 13-20.
MORELLI, M.; BIANCHI, D.; BAIOCCO, R.; PEZZUTI, L.; CHIRUMBOLO, A. (2016). «Sexting, psychological distress and dating violence among adolescents and young adults». Psicothema. Vol. 28, págs. 137-142.
NAVARRO, B.; PETERS, B. (1995). «Pornography harms society». En: C. P. COZIC (ed.). Sexual Values: Opposing Viewpoints. San Diego, California: Greenhaven Pr.
NOLL, J.; SHENK, C.; BARNES, J.; PUTNAM, F. (2009). «Childhood abuse, avatar choices, and other risk factors associated with Internet-initiated victimization of adolescent girls». [artículo en línea]. Pediatrics. Vol. 123, N.º 6, págs. 1078-1083.
OSGOOD, D. W.; ANDERSON, A. L. (2004). «Unstructured socializing and rates of delinquency». [artículo en línea]. Criminology. Vol. 42, N.º 3, págs. 519-549.
OSGOOD, D. W.; WILSON, J. K.; O’MALLEY, P. M.; BACHMAN, J. G.; JOHNSTON, L. D. (1996). «Routine activities and individual deviant behavior». [artículo en línea]. American Sociological Review. Vol. 61, N.º 4, págs. 635-655.
PALFREY, J.; GASSER, U. (2008). Born Digital: Understanding the First Generation of Digital Natives. 1.ª ed. New York: Basic.
REYNS B. W.; HENSON, B.; FISHER, B. S. (2014). «Digital deviance: Low Self-Control and Opportunity Explanations of Sexting Among College Students». [artículo en línea]. Sociological Spectrum. Vol. 34, N.º 3, págs. 273-292.
RICE, E.; RHOADES, H.; WINETROBE, H.; SANCHEZ, M.; MONTOYA, J.; PLANT, A.; KORDIC, T. (2012). «Sexually explicit cell phone messaging associated with sexual risk among adolescents». [artículo en línea]. Pediatrics. Vol. 130, N.º 4, págs. 667-673.
STONER, J. (2010). The Social Costs of Pornography: A Collection of Papers. 1.º ed. Princeton, New Jersey: Whiterspoon Institute.
STRASSBERG, D. S.; RULLO, J. E.; MACKARONIS, J. E. (2014). «The sending and receiving of sexually explicit cell phone photos ("Sexting") shile in high school: One college’s students retrospective reports». [artículo en línea]. Computers in Human Behavior. Vol. 41, págs. 177-183.
SUBRAHMANYAM K.; SMAHEL, D. (2011). «Digital Youth: The Role of Media in Development». [artículo en línea]. 1.ª ed. New York: Springer, pág. 236.
SULER, J. (2004). «The online disinhibition effect». [artículo en línea]. Cyberpsychology & Behavior. Vol. 7, N.º 3, págs. 321-326.
TEMPLE, J.; PAUL, J.; VAN DE BERG, P.; LE, V.; MCELHANY, A.; TEMPLE, B. (2012). «Teen sexting and its association with sexual behaviors». Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. Vol. 166, N.º 9, págs. 828-833.
WOLAK, J.; FINKELHOR, D. (2011). «Sexting: A Typology. Crimes against children Research
Center, University of Hampshire». [artículo en línea]. Children Research Center. [Fecha de consulta: 9 de abril de 2016].
WOLAK, J.; FINKELHOR, D.; MITCHELL, K. (2011). «How often are teens arrested for sexting? Data from a national sample of police cases». Pediatrics. Vol. 129, N.º 1, págs. 4-12.
WYSOCKI, D. K.; CHILDERS, C. D. (2011). «Let my fingers do the talking: Sexting and infidelity in cyberspace». [artículo en línea]. Sexuality & Culture. Vol. 15, págs. 217-239.
ZHANG, X. (2010). «Charging children with child pornography – Using the legal system to handle the problem of “sexting”». [artículo en línea]. Computer Law & Security Review. Vol. 26, N.º 3, págs. 251-259.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.7238/idp.v0i22.2970
Copyright (c) 2016 Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
IDP. Revista de Internet, Derecho y Política es una publicación impulsada por los Estudios de Derecho y Ciencia Política de la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Los textos publicados en esta revista están –si no se indica lo contrario– bajo una licencia Reconocimiento-Sin obras derivadas 3.0 España de Creative Commons.Puede copiarlos, distribuirlos y comunicarlos públicamente siempre que cite su autor y la revista y la institución que los publica (IDP. Revista de Internet, Derecho y Política; UOC); no haga con ellos obras derivadas. La licencia completa se puede consultar en http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/3.0/es/deed.es.